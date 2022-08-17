SVB Leerink Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Illumina Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $219.83 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,663.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

