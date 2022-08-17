SVB Leerink Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $219.83 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,663.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
