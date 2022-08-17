Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 211,284 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

