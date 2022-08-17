Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

