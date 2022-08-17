Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Financial Contrast

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Copper and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 3 2 0 0 1.40 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Copper and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 27.59% 36.17% 16.34% Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.93 billion 3.49 $3.40 billion $3.78 13.05 Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 80.99 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

