SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) PT Lowered to $6.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Colliers Securities to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 3.66 on Monday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of 3.22 and a 52-week high of 15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,727 shares of company stock worth $7,622,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in SmartRent by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after buying an additional 2,810,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 2,378,079 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 1,678,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

