SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given New $15.75 Price Target at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $863.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

