Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

