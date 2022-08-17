Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Signify Health Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:SGFY opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
