Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

