Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

