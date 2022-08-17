Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

