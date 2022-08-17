Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 216.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

