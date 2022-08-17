Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $126.86.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

