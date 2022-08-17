Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $58.00 at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 217.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

