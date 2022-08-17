Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.