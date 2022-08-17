Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.