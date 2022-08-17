QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s previous close.

QualTek Services Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of QTEK opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QualTek Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

