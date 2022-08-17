Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $25.40 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.