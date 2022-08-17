Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Core Scientific, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.73.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.17 and a 200 day moving average of 5.33. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 1.40 and a 1 year high of 14.98.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.