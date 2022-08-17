Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.