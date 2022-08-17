Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $23.75 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

