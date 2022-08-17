Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,825,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,721,000 after purchasing an additional 748,096 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 190,504 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

