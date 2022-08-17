Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,052 shares of company stock valued at $75,489,488. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

