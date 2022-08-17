Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 333.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of RGLD opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

