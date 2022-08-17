Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 654 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.