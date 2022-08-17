Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 151,863 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 257.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

