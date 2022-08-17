Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 61,998 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

