Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

