Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $557,799,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

