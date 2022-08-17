Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 704,218 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Ballard Power Systems worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,236,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

