Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

