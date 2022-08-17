Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,237,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,147. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

WEC opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

