Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

