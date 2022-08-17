Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

JNPR stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.