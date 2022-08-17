Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,643,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 247,643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

