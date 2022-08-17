Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $690,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 130,307.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

