Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,979 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,979 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

