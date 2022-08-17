Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,322 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 749.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

