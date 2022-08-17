Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

