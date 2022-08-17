Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Lumen Technologies worth $27,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

LUMN stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

