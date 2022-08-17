Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMMPF opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.