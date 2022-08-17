JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

