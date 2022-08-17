Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sonos in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

