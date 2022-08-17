Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

