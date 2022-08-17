Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.