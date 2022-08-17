Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.56 -$131.00 million ($9.30) -7.91

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -16.12% Wayfair -7.72% N/A -21.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wayfair 9 8 8 0 1.96

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $96.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Wayfair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

