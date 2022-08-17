Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $26,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

