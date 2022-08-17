FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

