FY2022 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Lowered by Analyst

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($8.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.61). The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $604.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336 in the last three months.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

