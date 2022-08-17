FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Omeros Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Omeros in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.54 on Monday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

