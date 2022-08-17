Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 308,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

