Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $117,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 900,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 139,943 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 532,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 257,945 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,204,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.