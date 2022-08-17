Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £128 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.54) to £156 ($188.50) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14,055.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

